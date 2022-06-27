Photo of the day! Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu posing together is a treat for sports and film lovers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PV SINDHU Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu

With the mega-success of 'Pushpa', the stylish star Allu Arjun's fandom has increased manifolds. Not only he has garnered fans in India and abroad but in famous sports personality PV Sindhu too. She may be the queen of the badminton courts but the ace player has her share of fan moments too. The star shuttler shared a pic of hers with 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun in the same frame. The picture of the two personalities has taken the Internet by storm with the loving comments from their fans flooded in the comment section.

The moment of the day came when PV Sindhu who is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals was captured with the stylish star, Allu Arjun at the engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad. While posting a picture Sindhu wrote in the caption - "With the stylish star @alluarjunonline"

At the event, Allu Arjun yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes while on the other hand, Sindhu wore a beautiful lehenga. Ever since the picture of these two prominent personalities has come out, it has taken the internet by storm with the loving comments from their fans flooded in the comment section.

Allu Arjun Pushpa has crossed the mark of 300 Cr. worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2. Following the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel.

'Pushpa: The Rule's script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. For 'Pushpa 2', the makers have apparently decided to take it on the floors in a couple of months.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

After the enormous success of the first instalment of the film, Allu Arjun's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. This is why the filmmakers want to seize the momentum and are paying special attention to 'Pushpa: The Rule's execution.