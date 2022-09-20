Alia Bhatt wins prestigious Priyadarshni Academy’s Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt at the virtual Priyadarshni Academy’s Smita Patil Memorial Award ceremony

It seems, Alia Bhatt is currently in the best phase of her life, she has been awarded the Best Actor at the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her commendable contribution to Indian cinema at the 38th-anniversary celebrations of the premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization, Priyadarshini Academy.

Alia has added another feather to her cap and took to her Instagram stories to share the accolade along with a message that read, "Grateful and honored to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank You, everyone". This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international recipients annually and awards global recognition for their unparalleled excellence and immense contribution to their respective fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Alia said, "I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit".

This year, exceptional achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy’s Awards presentation ceremony through a webinar scheduled for September 19, 2022. In the past, actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been honoured with the award. Till 1994, the award was conferred every year to actresses. However, since 1994 the committee has been conferring the honour upon the actresses once every two years.

Established in 1986 by the Priyadarshni Academy in memory of actress Smita Patil, the Smita Patil Memorial Award is awarded to an Indian actress for her contribution to Indian cinema in the period prior to the ceremony, irrespective of a particular performance. Taapsee Pannu was the last actress to be feted with the honour before Alia back in 2020.

