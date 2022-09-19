Zwigato Trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma gets into the skin of character, looks promising as delivery boy

Monday, September 19, 2022
     
Zwigato Trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma starrer slice-of-life film, finally unveils its trailer. The film is set to win over audiences' hearts at the Busan International Film Festival.

Zwigato: Kapil Sharma looks promising as delivery boy
Image Source : YOUTUBE/APPLAUSEENTERTAINMENT Zwigato: Kapil Sharma looks promising as delivery boy

Zwigato Trailer OUT: The Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato trailer has released today. The film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role as Kapil's wife. Recently, the Nandita Das directorial was successfully premiered at the Toronto International Festival. It is now slated to capture hearts at the Busan International Film Festival. On Monday, Applause Entertainment released the trailer, which has been garnering immense love. The ace comedian also took to his social media and shared the trailer. 

The slice-of-life film is about an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic. Later, he finds work as a food delivery rider, where he has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards. In the opening scene of the trailer, Kapil Sharma enters an apartment carrying a tower of pizza boxes. After reading through a document that says delivery boys cannot use the elevator, he chooses to take the stairs. He walks into a home where a drunk man is spread out on a sofa. Kapil is shown as a complete family man. He finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, Shahana. Then, his wife takes up work in order to support their family. As an order gets cancelled, the trailer's final scene shows an irate Kapil smashing his phone. He says that the organisation expects him to chase incentives and be a good boy. 

Watch the trailer here:

The movie is about how life is unrelenting, yet there are also moments of happiness that everyone shares. It depicts the lives of unnoticeable, unseen ordinary individuals.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared the trailer. His caption read, "After the successful world premiere at @tiff_net, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here."

Also read: Gauahar Khan opens up on embracing motherhood, says 'Zaid and I have...'

The trailer has piqued fans' interest, and the comment area has been flooded with praise for the actors. The film will have its premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which will take place from October 5 to 14.

 

