Ram Charan bags a mention in Oscar 2023 Prediction list for RRR?

One of the most talented actors, Ram Charan may find his name on the Oscars 2023 nomination list. The actor's popularity has skyrocketed ever since the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The blockbuster movie has gained appreciation from all over the world. RRR emerged as one of the highest-grossing films with a closing business of Rs. 902 crores in India and Rs. 1111 crores worldwide.

And now, as per a report in Variety, the Man of the Masses has found a mention in the Oscars 2023 prediction list. The popular international magazine has predicted that RRR could get nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards in three categories- Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti) and Best Actor. Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also got a mention in the Oscars prediction list.

Following the announcement, Ram Charan fans started celebrating the recognition their beloved star has received, trending the hashtag Ram Charan for Oscars on Twitter. One fan wrote, "First Indian actor to be listed in ranked Oscars predictions. People's demand pride of Indian cinema #RamCharanForOscars #RRRMovie," while a second shared, "Only Actor From Tollywood To Nominee National & Predictions Oscar Awards Rangasthalam National Award #RamCharanForOscars Proud Always @AlwaysRamCharan. Producer Siva Cherry too tweeted, "This made my day Oscars 2023 Best Actor Contender @AlwaysRamCharan garu #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharanForOscars”

RRR was also nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and finished as runner-up in the Best Picture category. Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) took to Twitter to express his wish to write a movie for Ram Charan. He also mentioned that Ram Charan must work on international projects as the lead. “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," the tweet read.

