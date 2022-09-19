Sneak peek into Jennifer Winget's afternoon feast with Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh, Shabir Ahluwalia & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER WINGET Jennifer Winget was last seen in the second season of Code M

Jennifer Winget spent a wholesome weekend in the company of her close friends Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh who launched their own vegan brand. The actress was joined by celebrities including Mushtaq Shiekh, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita Bangargi Chaudhary. On Sunday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the fun get-together. Sharing the pictures she wrote in the caption, "A fabulous afternoon spent with good friends, good laughs and outstanding food!! What gracious hosts @ritieshdeshmukh and @geneliad. It was my first time trying out mock meat and I have to admit, I’m sold! An exceptional concept and a brand that’s all heart at it’s core. Kudos @imaginemeats."

Take a look:

In the first picture, Jennifer can be seen posing with her friends. In the third, fourth and fifth pictures, the actress shared a glimpse of the scrumptious food she had. She also a shared one more picture with her ganG, followed by a mirror selfie with Shabir Ahluwalia. Jennifer looked stunning in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Netizens reactions

In no time, her post was bombarded with sweet comments from her fans. Genelia Deshmukh also commented, "Love you Jen." A fan wrote, "U and shabir working one series or anything yar we all r waiting." Another said, "Queen of millions of hearts."

Milap Zaveri also shared a few pictures from the afternoon which also featured actor Fardeen Khan.

Shaad Randhawa also gave a glimpse of the fun times with his friends. Check out the pictures below:

Jennifer Winger tied the knot with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2012. The couple got separated in 2014.

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the second season of Code M. Helmed by Akshay Choubey, the show is streaming on Voot Select from 9th June. It is created by Ektaa R Kapoor, and produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut Productions.

