Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Gauri Khan has best dating advice for Suhana; Shah Rukh joins too but...

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Karan Johar had got Gauri Khan on the Koffee couch and joining her are Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor. These Fabulous Bollywood Wives will be taking over the show with their wit, humour and puns. KJo makes Gauri spill some beans about her and Shah Rukh Khan's 'turbulent' love story and some dating advice for their daughter Suhana. He also makes SRK a part of his show. But, there's a catch.

In the promo, we see that although SRK doesn't come on the show, he's very much a part of the show, thanks to Gauri. She calls him up for 'Hey Karan' game and we hear the Bollywood star return the call. Watch the fun promo here.

For the episode, while Gauri is seen dressed in a chic co-ord set, a pink blazer and a matching skirt, Maheep wears a flirty pink gown, whereas Bhavna is dressed in a red dress. The three ladies look gorgeous, to say the least. Sharing the promo video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 12 streaming from this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar. @disneyplushotstar @gaurikhan @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent."

The three discuss how Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”, vented Gauri Khan.

The three ladies were seen in Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives Season 2 along with Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. However, the latter two were not seen on the show.

For the unversed, The show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sohail Khan, respectively.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, the new episode of Season 7 will drop on Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

