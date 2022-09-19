Aditya Patel's new music video 'Meri Maa Kaha Hai' will leave you with teary eyes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aditya Patel Music Video

Music videos have a way of making a way in fans' hearts more quickly than anything else. While many songs force use to groove with their catchy beat. There are some other music videos that win the heart straight away, just like Aditya Patel's latest release, "Meri Maa Kaha Hai." This song is as overwhelming as it gets.

While we all know Aditya Patel as Adibhai and love him for his rib-tickling reels, the digital creator released his music video a few days ago. He took to his Instagram to announce the release of the song, leaving fans excited. Speaking of the music video, it's a simple but heart-wrenching story with equally impactful shots that will leave you teary eyed.

The music video "Meri Maa Kaha Hai'' features Aditya Patel, Aamir Mir, Jihan Rathod, and Jalpa Rathod. The song is in the soulful voice of singer Aamir Mir, and the music is given by Gaurang Pala. Jack Photuwala is the DOP who has beautifully framed the story. Besides being an actor, Aditya Patel has also penned the lyrics and composed the music for this video. The music video was shot in Rajkot, Gujarat.



On the release of this new music video, Aditya Patel aka Adibhai says, "This song is very close to my heart. It is a story of every person who lost their mother, and it clearly explains how she plays a pivotal role in shaping our lives. This song is dedicated to my mother. I would also like to express my gratitude towards every person who helped in bringing this music video to life."



The video is already fetching love from all across the nation and making its way into the playlists of several people. Aditya Patel's music video has expressed the bottled-up emotions of a myriad of people.



Aditya is a popular YouTube and Instagram star. His videos are liked by people of all ages and cultures, especially the youth. The content creator is based in Ahmedabad and has been in the online space for years. He is also known for his travel stories.

