Varun Dhawan strikes Sanjay Dutt like stance as he shows off his 'Chavagiri' | Watch

Varun Dhawan, who is one of the most sought-after actors in showbiz, garners a massive fan base. He is one of the most loved actors of the current generation. The Badlapur actor is very active on social media and regularly shares sneak peeks of his life. Recently, the actor shared a video that stirred the internet.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he is seen channelling his inner Sanjay Dutt. In the video, he is seen wearing a black leather jacket over a black west and blue jeans. Varun sported a red bandanna knotted across his forehead, pointed-toed brown shoes, and black sunglasses. Also, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor sported a silver chain around his neck. Varun completed the look with long hair. The actor strutted his dashing walk while Sanjay Dutt's hit song Rama Re from Kaante played in the background.

As soon as he shared the video, it garnered a lot of love from fans and his friends from the industry. Karan Wahi took to the comment section and wrote, "Arrrererere." Avneet Kaur commented with a laughing emoji and a red heart. Celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, also hailed Varun with some fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will soon be seen in Bhediya, in which he will be sharing the screen alongside Kriti Sanon. It will mark her second on-screen collaboration with the actress. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and it is slated for release on November 25, 2022.

He will also be seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo were shooting in Poland and had a blast during the shoot. Varun also has Ekkis, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, but the release date is yet to be announced.

