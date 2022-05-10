Alia Bhatt trolled for endorsing sugary products after old video of hers refusing sugar goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAFEVER99 Stills of Alia Bhatt from ad videos

Alia Bhatt was trolled yet again. The actress was called out on the Internet after an old video of her saying no to sugar went viral. Netizens pointed out how the 29-year-old star endorses sugary products and promotes them but refuses to consume sugar tagging it as unhealthy. The post that went viral shows Alia on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. she refuses to drink tea saying sugar is unhealthy and one shouldn't consume it at all. She goes on to say that one can have sugar in the form of fruits but not powdered. The next clip shows her endorsing multiple sugary products like fruit drinks, cold drinks, ice creams, cookies and chocolate.

Calling actors 'hypocrites', a user reacted to the video by writing, "Sugar is very tiny thing.. these so called icons can sale poison shamelessly for their profit game, they haven't any sense of responsibility for their fans.. Hypocrisy has no limits! That's why choose ur heroes carefully! (sic)" Another said, "'Sugar Is not good for you' but agar sugar khane se paisa milta hain toh sugar is very good for you."

However, there were some who came in defence of Alia. "2 mins of silence who think SRK uses Denver perfumes. Amitabh eats Bikaji for breakfast. Ajay speaks jubaan kesari. Akshay wears dollar. And Sunny Leone uses Manforce. (sic)" Another pointed out, "Public are also responsible. Look smart looking english speaking actor/s are not dietician or a health professional, still millions follow when they advertise a product. We need to learn to find and appreciate hero and heroines in every field (sic)."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Bramhastra. Also starring her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the film has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.