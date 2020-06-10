Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrate house help's birthday with a surprise | Watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrate house help's birthday with a surprise

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt surprised their house help with a birthday celebration. The actress has been under quarantine with her sister and keeps sharing beautiful pictures with the fans. On Tuesday, Alia's house help Rashida shared a video on Instagram in which the actress was seen cutting the cake with her. The video shows Alia and Rashida cutting the birthday cake as they all sing Happy Birthday. Rashida captioned the post saying, "My dream birthday."

While Alia and Shaheen cut the cake with her, they were unable to eat it because of their strict diet. Just when Rashida asks her to eat a piece, Alia explains, "Main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet." Check out the video here-

Actress #AliaBhatt celebrates her house help’s birthday along with the family | WATCH pic.twitter.com/5YsauyHDhD — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 10, 2020

Rashida shared another video in which she was seen cutting another cake with Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She also feeds the cake to teh veteran couple and caption the video saying, "I am so lucky." Watch the video here-

Alia Bhatt has been spending quality time with beau Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown. The actress and her family recently joined the Kapoors for a Saturday brunch. as the lockdown rules have been eased, Alia along with Shaheen, Soni Razdan and other visited Neetu Kapoor and spend a family night together. Riddhima shared a bunch of photos on Instagram which also showed Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya. She wrote, "My comfort zone #familia."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had taken to Instagram to flaunt her new haircut during the lockdown which was given to her by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She had shared a post-workout selfie and had written, "Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood projects. The actress is gearing up for the release for her much-awaited film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. She next has father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. After the lockdown lifts, she will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and an untitled film with Ajay Devgn.

