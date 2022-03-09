Gangubai Kathiawadi received 5-minute standing ovation at Berlinale, Bhansali says 'I was confident'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Berlinale 2022 for Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere

It was a matter of pride for India when Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened at the Berlin Film Festival, also called Berlinale, ahead of its global release on February 25. The movie has been doing great business at the box office in India and steadily inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It has been well received by the viewers and has managed to remain the first choice of moviegoers despite competition from The Batman and Jhund.

In a recent interaction video, Alia and Bhansali are seen getting candid about the movie. Here, Bhansali reveals that the movie received a standing ovation of five minutes after the screening ended in Berlinale. Alia says, "I know you have been nervous about the film's release but exactly when did you breathe a sigh of relief?"

Bhansali says in response to Alia's question, "That moment primarily happened in Berlin. When we saw the film there and it was our first press conference. I had not spoken to the media before that in India. I flowed over there. I enjoyed. I was a little more confident because you were sitting next to me and blabbering away. At the end of the screening, I realised it has been received correctly and it has got people to stand up and clap for the next five minutes. On the day of release in India, I was very calm. All the nerves had disappeared. This film mattered. It mattered because it was the most personal film I had made."

Gangubai Kathiawadi was showcased at the Berlinale Special Galas segment. This marked Alia's second outing at the Berlinale after 2019's musical Gully Boy premiered there. Here are some pictures from Berlinale featuring Alia and Bhansali.

Alia has announced recently that she will be making her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone. Bhansali will now be making his show Heeramandi for Netflix.