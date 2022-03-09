Box Office: The Batman collects Rs 24 crore, Gangubai Kathiawadi prepares for 'Radhe Shyam' storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS The Batman and Gangubai Kathiawadi are running in cinema halls

The latest Hollywood release in India, The Batman has seen a drop in its collections on the first Monday. The dip was likely as it trended well over the first weekend and collected Rs 22 crore after releasing on March 4. Although it has not managed to do good business in regional languages or beyond multiplexes, as per the BOI report. High-end multiplexes are the biggest contributors to the collections of The Batman in India. On Monday, it earned Rs 2.50 crore taking its total to Rs 24.25 crore. The collections of Tuesday are expected to be in the same range as Monday.

As per this trend, it is likely that The Batman will collect somewhere near Rs 30 crore in its first week and will go on to make Rs 35-40 crore in India. This will make it the third highest-grossing Hollywood film in India during the pandemic after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Godzilla Vs Kong. The Batman will defeat Eternals in India collections, says a report in Box Office India. The report states that Marvel Studios' backed Eternals did a business of Rs 34 crore in India, last year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has remained the first choice for moviegoers. It has entered its second week now after releasing on February 25 and has managed to do a business of Rs 92 crore till Monday, March 7. As per BOI, Gangubai Kathiawadi did a business of Rs 66.72 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 25.25 crore in the second week (4 days). It will cross Rs 30 crore collections in the second week in the remaining three days.

The lifetime business of the film will depend on the third week. Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will be released on March 11 alongside The Kashmir Files. It is Radhe Shyam which will be the main competition for the Alia Bhatt-starrer once it releases.

Meanwhile, Alia has announced her Hollywood debut opposite Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan in the upcoming Netflix spy-thriller Heart of Stone. The details of her role are under the wraps but the movie will be on par with James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises in scale, as per Deadline.