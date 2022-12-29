Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Celebrity couples who married in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April, Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan in June

The year gone by has been one when many celeberity weddings taking place. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to the power coouple from the South, Nayanthara and and Vignesh Shivan, film industry lovebirds said 'I Do' to their better halves and sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony. As we step into 2023 and expect more of our favourite celebrity couples to take the next step in their relationship, let's take a look at the weddings that stole our hearts in 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at their residence Vastu in Mumbai in April. Fans were expecting them to get married this year and they finally did it. Later, they also welcomed their first daughter together and named her Raha. This year has been a truly special one for 'Ralia', both personally and professionally.

Read: Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot to Jacqueline's ED interrogation: Top 5 celebrity controversies of 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

After years of dating, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in the month of June. Their union was attended by who's who of the film industry, including superstars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Later, they also became parents to twins via surrogacy.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar married earlier this year in February in the presence of friends and family friends. One of the videos of Hrithik Roshan and Farhan dancing on the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara went viral from their wedding.

Read: Anupamaa to Indian Idol Season 13, TV shows that ruled TRP charts in 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali and Richa were supposed to get married earlier but their plans kept getting delayted due to the coronavirus outbreak. In October, they finally wed each other and the pictures from their union took over the internet.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani married entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya in December. They kept everything about their big day private until they announced their engagement on social media. They wed in a royal ceremony in a fort in Jaipur and made lifetime of memories.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar made this year all the more special for themselves by getting married. They tied the knot in January earlier this year in Goa. After marriage, Mouni starred in the blockbuster film Brahmastra. Looks like the wedding is proving to be lucky for her.

Read: Delhi Crime Season 2, Darlings to CAT: Top 2022 Hindi movies and shows to watch on Netflix

Latest Entertainment News