Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot to Jacqueline's ED interrogation: Top 5 celebrity controversies of 2022

The year 2022 has been full of controversies for Bollywood celebrities. The entertainment industry is well-known for its controversies and so are the celebrities, controversies go synonymous with the Entertainment industry and 2022 was rather full of them. As the year is coming to an end, let's take a walk down memory lane of the most talked about Bollywood controversies of 2022.

1. Ranveer Singh's PAPER magazine photoshoot

The powerhouse of Bollywood never fails to turn heads for his out-of-the-box fashion sense. Be it wearing quirky clothes or going for a steamy nude photoshoot, Ranveer has been there and done that. This year in September, the actor took the internet by storm by dropping his photoshoot with PAPER magazine. An FIR was filed against him at the Mumbai Police Station and several social activists even started a drive of donating clothes to the actor.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez's link to Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

On August 17, 2022, ED filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioning the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. Ever since the matter was out, the actress has been the prey of various controversies. Jacqueline has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

The ED charge sheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

Though the actress is currently on bail, conman Sukesh is behind the bars.

3. Richa Chadda's tweet about the Indian Army

It started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words. Several celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Adivi Sesh criticized the actress for her remark.

4. Liger funding investigation

ED grilled Actor Vijay Deverakonda for more than nine hours in connection with the PMLA case registered after a complaint was filed with the central agency stating that hawala money was invested in the movie 'Liger' by a top Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader. According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999) violation.

5. Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi romance controversy

Lalit Modi took the Internet by storm by posting romantic photos with Sushmita. Since he called the former Miss Universe 'better half', netizens assumed that the two are already married. However, after some time, he clarified that they are not married yet but he intends to be very soon. Looking closely at Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's photo some spotted a ring in the actress' hands leading them to believe that they are engaged. However, Sushmita later put all speculations to rest. The actress clearly said she is not married and there are no rings.

