Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away, actress pens emotional note

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan, took his last breath on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He had been in the ICU at the Breach Candy hospital for a few days and was in a critical condition, which led Alia to cancel her travel to Dubai for an award show. Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the unfortunate news.

On Thursday, the actress took to social media and shared a video announcing his demise. She shared a heartwarming clip from his grandfather's 92nd birthday. The video also includes Ranbir Kapoor. Her caption read, "My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

Soni Razdan also took to social media to pay respect to her father with a post. She wrote, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again. Somewhere over the rainbow right."

