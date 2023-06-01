Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, says 'can be life-altering out there'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor talks about Malaika's pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The pair made headlines last year when Malaika's pregnancy rumours circulated. Arjun Kapoor responded strongly to the rumours surrounding her. He issued a statement strongly denying the false speculations, which left him profoundly enraged. The actor criticised the media outlet for their report claiming that Malaika was carrying his child. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the incident, sharing his thoughts on how the entire incident had impacted him personally.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble.com, the Gunday actor said, "Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

He added, "There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for a considerable period of time and they never fail to shell out major couple goals. They publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in 2019. The couple responded to criticism over their 12-year age difference by demonstrating their unwavering chemistry. Now, fans are waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level. Well, if they will marry or not, only time will tell.

