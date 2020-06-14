Alia Bhatt gets inspired by Anushka Sharma's sunkissed selfies. Their cute banter is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt gets inspired from Anushka Sharma's sunkissed selfies

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt frequently breaks the internet with her adorable selfies and photos on Instagram. The actress on Sunday shared a happy picture in which she is seen laughing her heart out in a sunlit corner of her house. The actress said that she was inspired by Anushka Sharma who has been treating fans with photos from all sunlit spots of her house during the lockdown.

Alai Bhatt wrote, "happy sunlight sunday...p.s - thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house...May the light always be with you ( and me )." Anushka was quick to reply and responded with a witty comment saying, "Always count on me for random inspirations." Check out-

Lately, Anushka has been exploring the spots in her house that have the best sunlight and has been sharing photos on Instagram. Sharing her first sunkissed picture, she wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.. Another post read, "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots"

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has also been sharing beautiful pictures in the sun from her home. It is said that the actress is in home quarantine with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Sharing a photo from her balcony, Alai wrote, "suraj hua madham."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared a photo flaunting the new haircut that she got during the lockdown by beau Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood projects. The actress is gearing up for the release for her much-awaited film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. She next has father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. After the lockdown lifts, she will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

