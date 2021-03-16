Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday with 'most important women' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Shaheen

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday and the celebration had begun on Sunday night at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. The actress turned 28 and to celebrate the occasion, Karan Johar threw a party. The party was attended by Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who contracted the COVID-19 pandemic was absent from the bash but his absence was compensated by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Post this, Alia seems to have an intimate celebration with her family and loved ones.

Last night, the young actress celebrated her birthday with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a photo from the intimate celebration with the 'most important women' in her life and expressed her love for them.

In another post, Alia thanked her fans and family for all the love. She wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light."

In a post shared by Ranbir's mom, we can see her leaning on the birthday girl lovingly. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people," the senior actress captioned the post.

Soni also posted a few updates on her photo-sharing app, where the Alia'a team including Soni, Neetu, Shaheen, and others could be seen beaming with joy as they celebrated her special day. "There cannot be a better prescription for a wonderful evening than a lot of great food with a few great people," Soni wrote.

As Alia celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15, the makers of her upcoming film 'RRR' decided to surprise her fans with the actress' first look as 'Sita.' Taking to Instagram, Alia shared her new look from SS Rajamouli's film which also features Ajay Devgn along with superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.

The film happens to be a fictional period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Sharing the poster from RRR, the filmmaker wrote, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :)." While Alia captioned the same as, "Sita #RRR."