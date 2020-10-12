Ali Fazal shares adorable picture with his ‘superhero’ girlfriend Richa Chadha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Ali shares a pic with Richa on his Instagram

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha never hold back from expressing their love for eachother on social media. Recently, the Mirzapur 2 actor shared an adorable pic with his ladylove calling her a ‘superhero’. Yes, Ali took to his Insagram handle and shared a photo with Richa where the duoare seen posing for the camera.

Ali wrote a long note in his caption which said:

“Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to kno ,

you is a super hero!

The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about.

The funk’s’ no match .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Them need no saving. Hehe.

love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it has created a future.. and therefore, dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha”

Recently, Richa was all praises for beau Ali Fazal after coming across his Mirzapur 2 trailer. She had penned down a heartfelt note praising him on social media. Richa took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of Fazal flaunting his body just like his character Guddu Bhaiya.

She captioned the image saying, “When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal ! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. Guddu Pandit is on the way, Bus raste mein ande ka thela dikh gaya tha to thoda kha i ke aa rahe hain ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha.”

On the work front, the duo are all set to be seen onscreen once again in the third installment of their hit comedy film Fukrey.

