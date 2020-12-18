Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal pens cute birthday wish for his 'Habibti' Richa Chadha

Actor Ali Fazal on Friday took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for his girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha, whom he calls 'Habibti'. He shared a bunch of cute pictures, including a goofy photo of himself doing ‘the claw.’ In the birthday note, the Mirzapur actor said that many will never know the versions of Richa which he has cherished and have the privilege of knowing. The two who reportedly met on the sets of Fukrey bonded well over the years and now share common interests.

Ali penned a heartfelt note along with the cute throwback pictures, where he wrote: "I have no idea why i decided the claw. And that lovely expression. But my love. It was indeed the best night- to be with you. And to be able to tell you, how beautiful and lovely you are among other rather lenghthy adjectives . And that they will never really get to the versions of you i cherish and have the privilege of knowing. Happy Brthday Habibti! Onward and upward!! The last picture is you in your clumsy self sunkissed!! Thats how i see you... hehe. @therichachadha."

His Fukrey co-star and Habibti is yet to comment on the same but his other co-star from the film, Pulkit Samrat dropped a comment saying, 'Love' with red hearts.

On the work front, Ali will be seen next in Death On The Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery directed by Kenneth Brannagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. While Richa is awaiting the release of Indrajit Lankesh’s Shakeela, which dramatises the life of the adult star. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.