Ali Fazal cancelled his 'grand' proposal to Richa Chadha for a romantic Maldives surprise

Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were all set to get married last year but Covid19 ruined their plans. The duo has been dating for a while now and is ready to take their relationship to next level. While there is still time for their grand wedding, they have moved in together as per their original plans. Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Ali Fazal got candid about his proposal to Richa Chadha. He revealed that he had planned a huge surprise with a helicopter and many people would have seen it. But in the spur of the moment, he cancelled it and proposal his ladylove in a romantic setting in the Maldives.

Ali Fazal said, "I did plan something grand for her. I remember we got three days off, and we had gone to the Maldives and the plan was to come back and ask her to marry me. It was some crazy helicopter thing, with things flying in the air, and probably a hundred people would have seen. So I was a little nervous. "

"But while we were in the Maldives, I had planned a surprise dinner for her birthday...it was on an island, and we were in the middle of the ocean, so it was very romantic. And I was just sitting there and admiring the beautiful sky and I decided to propose in the moment—it was as clichéd as it could get. It is weird because that’s the kind of thing I used to mock my friends for. I’d tell them that this only happens in movies. But then I was like, ‘Screw it!’ and I just went ahead with something simple. I thought it was kind of cute," he added.

Earlier, Richa Chadha revealed plans about their wedding that has been shifted to 2021. She said, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." Ali Fazal added, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year."

Richa and Ali were to have the celebrations in three cities-- Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Asked if they will stick to the original plan, Ali said, "We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

The two actors, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February 2020, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.