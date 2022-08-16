Akshay Kumar to recreate Main Khiladi Tu Anari song for Selfiee, shares video from rehearsal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALEMRAAN Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi star in upcoming film Selfiee

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen recreating the magic of the 1994 song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' for the upcoming film 'Selfiee'. However, he also penned quirky birthday note for actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the movie alongside him 28 years ago.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him dancing to the song, 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' from the film with the same name. He captioned it: "It's been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He's not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother (sic)!"

Directed by Sameer Malkan, 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' also stars Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The film went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a box office success at the end of its theatrical run.

Akshay and Saif have worked together in movies such as 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Keemat - They Are Back', 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi' and 'Tashan'.

'Selfiee' also stars Emraan Haashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay will star next in 'Ram Setu', 'OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and the yet-to-titled 'Soorarai Pottru' remake.

