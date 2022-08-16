Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan impressed with contestant who brought girlfriend to show as his companion

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan impressed with contestant who brought girlfriend to show as his companion

On KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan praised highly a contestant who brought to the show his girlfriend as a companion. Big B quizzed the couple about their love story and finding a partner on dating apps.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2022 21:02 IST
celeb image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is the host on KBC 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with a brand new season on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz master and the host, has been conducting the reality show in his inimitable style and fans are loving how easy-going and candid he is with the contestants taking on the hot seat. The latest participant on the show, Ayush Garg from New Delhi, not only impressed Big B with his knowledge, skills and the speed at which he was responding to the questions, but for another reason as well. Ayush left Big B speechless when he said that he has brought his girlfriend as his companion on the show. 

Big B praises contestant for bringing his GF on KBC 14

Big B was mighty impressed when Ayush said that the woman accompanying him on the show was his girlfriend. The Bollywood megastar looks to establish a personal connection with those who make it to the hot seat. This aspect has made KBC one of the most successful reality shows in India. Big B was stumped when Ayush introduced his girlfriend with no hesitancy to Big B and the audience. As soon as Ayush said his companion on the show is his girlfriend, the crowd cheered him on.

 

Big B calls the couple courageous

Upon learning about Ayush's girlfriend, Big B praised the couple. He said that the youth of today isn't afraid of anything and he admired that quality. Later, as the show progressed, Big B questioned Ayush on his relationship and how the couple met. Ayush shared that he met the woman on a dating app during the COVID lockdown in 2020 and they have been together ever since. All this while, Big B could not help but smile wide even as Ayush and his girlfriend looked embarrassed with the audience cheering them on. 

Read: Kashmera Shah extends support to Karan Mehra amid legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Related Stories
Aamir Khan leaves ‘RRR’ fans shocked because of THIS reason

Aamir Khan leaves ‘RRR’ fans shocked because of THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava for speedy recovery: 'Rise up Raju'

Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava for speedy recovery: 'Rise up Raju'

Independence Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartwarming video with specially-abled children

Independence Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartwarming video with specially-abled children

Big B curious about dating apps 

When Ayush told Big B about finding his girlfriend on a dating app, Big B asked him what it was and how to find a partner online. Ayush went on to explain to Big B about 'matching' on dating apps and how to make a profile with all the necessary information. Later Big B joked that he searched for dating apps after reaching home but could not find anything of use for himself!

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah FINALLY finds its new Dayaben? Rumours rife about THIS actress

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News