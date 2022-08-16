KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan impressed with contestant who brought girlfriend to show as his companion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is the host on KBC 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with a brand new season on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz master and the host, has been conducting the reality show in his inimitable style and fans are loving how easy-going and candid he is with the contestants taking on the hot seat. The latest participant on the show, Ayush Garg from New Delhi, not only impressed Big B with his knowledge, skills and the speed at which he was responding to the questions, but for another reason as well. Ayush left Big B speechless when he said that he has brought his girlfriend as his companion on the show.

Big B praises contestant for bringing his GF on KBC 14

Big B was mighty impressed when Ayush said that the woman accompanying him on the show was his girlfriend. The Bollywood megastar looks to establish a personal connection with those who make it to the hot seat. This aspect has made KBC one of the most successful reality shows in India. Big B was stumped when Ayush introduced his girlfriend with no hesitancy to Big B and the audience. As soon as Ayush said his companion on the show is his girlfriend, the crowd cheered him on.

Big B calls the couple courageous

Upon learning about Ayush's girlfriend, Big B praised the couple. He said that the youth of today isn't afraid of anything and he admired that quality. Later, as the show progressed, Big B questioned Ayush on his relationship and how the couple met. Ayush shared that he met the woman on a dating app during the COVID lockdown in 2020 and they have been together ever since. All this while, Big B could not help but smile wide even as Ayush and his girlfriend looked embarrassed with the audience cheering them on.

Read: Kashmera Shah extends support to Karan Mehra amid legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Big B curious about dating apps

When Ayush told Big B about finding his girlfriend on a dating app, Big B asked him what it was and how to find a partner online. Ayush went on to explain to Big B about 'matching' on dating apps and how to make a profile with all the necessary information. Later Big B joked that he searched for dating apps after reaching home but could not find anything of use for himself!

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah FINALLY finds its new Dayaben? Rumours rife about THIS actress

Latest Entertainment News