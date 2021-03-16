Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEEMUSIC Akshay Kumar says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song "Teri mitti" from his 2019 film "Kesari" crossing one billion views on YouTube. "#TeriMitti is more than just a song...it's a feeling which now resonates with more than one billion hearts! Thank you for the love," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The soulful number was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to the song featuring Akshay Kumar. While the film became hit, the song has been a watershed in contemporary Bollywood film music. It helped spiral B. Praak's popularity manifolds.

Watch the song here:

Akshay recently wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film "Bachchan Pandey". The actor is all set to commence shooting for his next film "Ram Setu". Akshay, along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 for the mahurat shot of the film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

On the personal front, Akshay had been holidaying with his family and sharing pictures from the beach vacation. Akshay on Monday shared a hilarious video on Instagram where he is seen struggling on a water slide as he takes his daughter's favourite fish float. While Akshay did not reveal whose idea it was to do the stunt, we do hear little Nitara laughing in the background as the actor hits the side rail of the slide.

"Last day of the holiday...guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh," Akshay captioned the video.

Earlier this month, Akshay had posted a picture from their holiday, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy a vacation during the pandemic. Putting up a picture of himself with Twinkle, he had written, "Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic!#GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime"

- with IANS inputs