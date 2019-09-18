Akshay Kumar’s latest tweet will make your midweek blues go green

Akshay Kumar, who is known not just for his films that give us life lessons but also for his actions which he does in his real life. Be it promoting natural products for remaining fit or saving the planet earth through small steps, you will find Akshay’s social media profile filled with a message. Yet again, the actor did the same by sharing the picture of an auto-rickshaw driver who was doing his bit to go green in his own little way.

Khiladi Kumar came across an auto which had plants on its sides and shared the picture of the same on his Twitter with a caption that read, "A little bit of green to take away your blues. Came across this pleasant sight of an auto-rickshaw covered with plants on the way to shoot today. Extremely proud of him and his efforts to go green in his own little way. #GreenWorld."

Have a look:

A little bit of green to take away your blues 🙃 Came across this pleasant sight of an auto-rickshaw covered with plants on the way to shoot today. Extremely proud of him and his efforts to go green in his own little way. #GreenWorld pic.twitter.com/EKLAoITwFh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2019

He recently shared a picture of himself promoting healthy living and wrote, "We are what we eat...Be a product of mother nature...Don't be a product of a product. Be true to your body and it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age...Trust me, I'm a father of two. Take care, 1 life, get it right."

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Mission Mangal and will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Good News. On his birthday, he shared the first look of his upcoming period drama Prithviraj in which he will play the role of the Indian warrior.

