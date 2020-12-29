Akshay Kumar's cutest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna, shares unseen photo

Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's cutest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday dedicated an adorable post for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday today. The diva shares her birthday with her late father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared an unseen picture with Twinkle and said that he is glad that he made all the 'questionable life decisions' with her. The photo shows the couple posing for the camera with their bicycles. While Twinkle flashes a broad smile, Akshay can be seen flaunting his salt and pepper beard.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you.. Happy birthday Tina"

Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina 😘 pic.twitter.com/ERCQn0SmqE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most desirable couples in Bollywood. Recently, Twinkle had shared an interesting photo with the superstar as were seen twinning in a black one-shoulder top. While Twinkle Khanna was seen wearing a proper black-colored one-sided off-shoulder top, Akshay Kumar was seen wearing a stretched black colored pull-over to make it look like an off-shoulder top.

Twinkle wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:)." She further added that Akshay Kumar makes her heart hum a happy song as she wrote,"#YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.