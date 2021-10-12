Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar is 'off to the next' as he wraps up Anand L Rai's film; see BTS pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar, Anand L Rai on 'Raksha Bandhan' sets

Akshay Kumar and producer-director Aanand L Rai have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors in June. After shooting at a massive set put up in Mumbai, the team called it a wrap in Delhi last night. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film is all set to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 - Independence Day weekend.

Sharing a BTS (behind the scenes) photo with the director, Akshay captioned the Instagram post as, "Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster."

The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star Bhumi Pednekar. When the actor began shooting for the project, he dedicated the film to his sister.

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," Akshay Kumar wrote on social media.

He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.

"Raksha Bandhan" is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, "Atrangi Re" with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Besides, "Raksha Bandhan" and "Atrangi Re" Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films also include titles like "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom", "Prithviraj", "Bachchan Pandey", and "Ram Setu".