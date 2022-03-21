Akshay Kumar lauds 126-yr-old Swami Sivananda as he receives Padma Shri, says 'Video dekhkar mann khush hogya'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/PRESIDENT OF INDIA Akshay Kumar was seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's recent release 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday (March 21) took to social media and hailed 126-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda who received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to the field of Yoga. Reportedly, Swami Sivananda is the oldest Padma Award winner in the history of the country. Akshay shared a video of Swami Sivananda receiving the award on Twitter.

Praising the Yoga guru he wrote, "He is 126 years old! And such good health. अनेक अनेक प्रणाम स्वामी जी ये विडीओ देख के मन ख़ुश हो गया। (Many many thanks Swami ji My heart becames happy after watching this video)."

Swami Sivananda, known as Yog Sevak, received Padma Shri today and bowed down in front of the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar's recent release Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey' has earned Rs 37.25 crores at the box office. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has kickstarted shooting for 'Selfiee', co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

He will be soon headlining YRF's Prithviraj. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Soon and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. Akshay also has Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in the pipeline.