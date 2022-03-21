Padma Awards 2022: Chandraprakash Dwivedi conferred with Padma Shri by President of India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRESIDENT OF INDIA Sonu Nigam, Neeraj Chopra, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Victor Banerjee are among the others who have been conferred with Padma Awards 2022.

Highlights Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing the 1991 epic TV series Chanakya

He has also directed Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Pinjar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday (March 21), conferred Padma awards for the year 2022. He presented a Padma Shri to filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi in the field of Art. He has been recognised for his work in television and films based on ancient and modern literature and history. Rashid Khan, an Indian classical musician belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana was conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of Art.

President Kovind presented Padma Bhushan to Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) for Art. A renowned Punjabi folk singer, she played a prominent role in the promotion and recognition of the Punjabi culture.

Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

As per the release, this year a total of 128 Padma Awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

