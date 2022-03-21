Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Kovind to confer Padma Awards 2022 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I today

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan, and 54 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022, at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Amongst the prominent awardees at today’s Investiture ceremony will be Padma Vibhushan recipients; Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous), Ghulam Nabi Azad, Smt. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N. Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, and Sachchidanand Swami will receive the Padma Bhushan awards.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony –II is scheduled to be held on March 28.

The Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

