Akshay Kumar episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild sets record, becomes second most-watched TV show

Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls' show "Into The Wild" featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India. The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year. Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll's show.

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took out time from his busy outdoor schedule in the UK, to seek blessings at a Gurudwara in the country. Sharing a glimpse of his visit, Akshay wrote: "Had a rather blessed morning... spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months," he wrote, tagging his post with #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude and #IkOnkar.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Bellbottom" in the UK. He is accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children there. Recently, there were reports that Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bellbottom. The actor had been strictly following an eight-hour work schedule all these years. The film is currently being shot in Scotland. Aware that quarantine upon arrival has cost 14 days of shoot, owing to which the production had taken a financial hit, Akshay recommended double shift -- whereby, two units would shoot simultaneously.

The retro-drama is one of the first films to resume shooting schedule as unlock began. Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, and scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

