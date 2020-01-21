Akshay Kumar celebrates mother Aruna Bhatia's birthday in Singapore casino, here's why

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
Akshay Kumar took to social media to share with the world what he’s been upto in Singapore in the past week with his mother Aruna Bhatia.

January 21, 2020
Bollywood actor Akshay took to social media to share a video from his Singapore trip in which he can be seen pushing his mom around in a wheelchair and taking her to celebrate her birthday to her most favourite place in the world. The Sooryavanshi star is seen clad in a casual tee with jeans and a cap as he walks around with his mom. As soon as Akshay saw the signboard with ‘casino’ written on it, he pointed to it and mentioned that he is taking his mom there. 

Akshay also captioned the video as, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino.” 

