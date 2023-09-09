Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay Kumar on birthday, asks people to contact him for 'rescue'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sooryavanshi's climax scene

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday, September 9. The actor has been receiving birthday wishes from fans across the world and close friends from film fraternity. One such close friend, actor’s longtime collaborator superstar Ajay Devgn has wished him a happy birthday, calling him ‘The Man’.

Ajay Devgn, who was earlier seen in Bholaa, took to his Instagram Stories, and posted a fond message to his fellow Khaaki actor, writing, “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke…Kabhi coal mine me ghus ke…If you are in need of rescue, contact@akshaykumar.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar turned 56 years old today

Ajay Devgn not only starred with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, but has done numerous other films with him in the past, such as Suhaag and Insaan.

He concluded by writing, “Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh, also wishing his longtime Housefull co-star, wrote, “Happy Birthday My Dearest Sundi @akshaykumar - love you tremendously.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram Stories

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for Tiger 3 wished her Welcome co-star, writing, “Happy Birthday to this incredible person.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif's Instagram Stories

Tiger Shroff, who referred to the star as his ‘inspiration’, wrote, “One year younger! Happy Birthday to the OG action hero and one of my biggest inspirations. Love you paaji!”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff's Instagram Stories

Akshay Kumar on work front

Akshay Kumar’s career has been in a bit of a tumble as some of his more recent films, such as Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu and most recently Selfee were flops, but he is still going strong.

After his role as Lord Shiva in OMG 2, the actor is geared up for a bunch of other big movies, such as Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Sooryavanshi 2 and even Hera Pheri 3.

(With IANS inputs)

