Anupam Kher congratulates PM Modi on G20 Presidency, says India’s leadership has 'democratised' G20

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday took to his social media accounts to congratulate the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 'elaborate arrangements' made for the G20 Leadership Summit. The 68-year-old actor also congratulated the whole of India for leading the G20 summit. The actor went on to say that under India, G20 has become democratised as it is now everyone’s G20.

The legendary actor posted a lengthy message congratulating the country for now becoming a world leader, with a picture of PM Modi, walking the red carpet to G20 with the flags of all the attendee countries beside him.

Check out his post:

In the caption he wrote, ''Jaya Jaya Bharatam! That is the feeling one gets when one witnesses the elaborate arrangements that have been made for the G20 Leadership Summit. High Tech, News Age, absolutely world class but steeped in our Civilisational values, culture and rich heritage. This is the Bharat that we want the world to see, embrace and engage with. The National capital has been a massive facelift.''

Talking about the inconvinience people of Delhi facing for the two-day event, he wrote, ''People of delhi will face some inconvenience over the next two days but the PM spoke about it. He has requested Delhi-ites to do it for Bharat. Atithi Devo Bhava is our culture. We bear inconveniences to make our guest comfortable. After all this is momentary but the memories and impression that the world will take back about Bharat and Bharateeya everlasting.''

He also wrote how India has ''democratised'' G20 under the leadership of PM Modi and wrote, ''G20 has been democratised like never before. Nearly 60 cities and more than 210 meetings pan India. PM has walked the talk w.r.t Jan Bhagidhari. It has become a Sabka G20 as every nook and corner of Bharat has hosted an event over the last year. The effect has been transformative and am personally witness to it. Let us hope that the world chooses Consensus over Conflict. Nations must embrace Human Centric Development. We need Growth that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Environment Friendly. We are the voice of emerging nations. We are the nation that world is looking to for solutions. Friends, this is a moment to celebrate, to be proud of and to Believe that Bharat is no more On the Table but At the Table. It is our moment under the Sun and Bharat is shining bright. Congratulations and Good Luck Mr. Prime Minister.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his 540th project on social media. The upcoming project is titled Calorie and will be directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

