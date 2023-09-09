Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, becomes second highest grossing Hindi film of all time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead role, has added one more feather to its hat. It has now become the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Prabhas' Baahubali 2's lifetime collection. Gadar 2 is now only behind Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which also released earlier this year. Gadar 2 has minted Rs 511 crore at the domestic box office in 29 days of its theatrical release. Apart from this, the film holds several other box office records. It is the fastest film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark and also holds the record for the highest second weekend. However, the film is immensely impacted after the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan on September 7.

Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan's lifetime collections

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released in January 2023. The film grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office and its domestic collection stood at Rs 543.59 crore. On the other hand, Gadar 2 currently stands at Rs 511 crore, which is nearly Rs 30 crore short of Pathaan's collections. As Gadar 2 is also highly impacted after Jawan's release and is left with less number of screens, the Sunny Deol's film will find it really tough to beat SRK-starrer.

About the film

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma who revived his role of Charanjeet Singh from the OG 2001 release. The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence.

During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

