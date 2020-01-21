Ajay Devgn kickstarts shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Ajay Devgn started shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR

Ajay Devgn has been ruling the headlines post the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film opened to an overwhelming response and entered Rs 100 crore club within a week of its release. Now, Ajay has already moved on to his next project. Ajay has started the shoot of his next film RRR. Makers of RRR shared a picture of Ajay Devgn with director SS Rajamouli to announce the news. Interestingly the film will also mark Ajay's debut in South Indian language films.

Tweeting the picture, the official handle of RRR tweeted, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Si."

RRR went on floor in November 2018 and this Rajamouli's first project after delivering the mega-hit of Baahubali series. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2020 in over 10 different languages.

RRR is based in the pre-independent India of 1920. The film will tell the story of freedom fighter heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will essay Alluri Sitarama Raju on screen. The film also stars Alia Bhaat, Olivia Morris and Thor star Ray Stevenson. RRR is set to be one of the most expensive films made in India and is budgeted at almost Rs 400 crore.