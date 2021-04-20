Ajay Devgn's heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Nysa, shares unseen picture

Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn's heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Nysa

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday took to social media to share an unseen picture with daughter Nysa. The actor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter and said that little moments in life work as the 'breaks' one needs during these testing times of covid pandemic. He said, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these."

Ajay also prayed for the people going through hardships during this time and are healing. He added, "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. The couple also have a nine-year-old son Yug. Nysa completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai and later moved to Singapore for further studies. Nysa was enrolled at the United College of Southeast Asia.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an interesting pipeline of films/ He has sports drama Maidaan slated for release in October this year. He will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as in MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also directing the film Mayday. Apart from these, Ajay also has an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi.

Recently, Ajay Devgn announced his new production, a comic drama named "Gobar!" along with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is to be directed by ad-filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat, who has also penned the script along with Sambhit Mishra. The film's story is about a veterinary doctor who discovers a tangled web of corruption in his state hospital.