Ahead of Sushant Singh's death anniversary Ankita Lokhande returns to social media after brief break; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ahead of Sushant Singh's death anniversary Ankita Lokhande returns to social media after brief break

After 10 days of break from social media, ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary Ankita Lokhande made her comeback. She treated her fans with some candid pictures at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Ankita can be seen enjoying the monsoons along with her beau Vicky Jain. Sharing her first picture Ankita wrote, "Distance shouldn’t matter, Because, at the end of the day, We’re all under the same sky."

She also shared a picture with Vicky and captioned it, "Perfect together!"

Earlier, the actress shared a cryptic post. Without mentioning any name, Ankita shared a post on goodbye and captioned it with a hand emoji.

Ankita Lokhande's post read, "it’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later."

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. Soon after they started dating. They dated for six long years before calling it quits in 2016. After Sushant's death, Ankita supported his family and shared many memories with him on social media.

Earlier this month as Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years, Ankita Lokhande shared how Sushant taught her acting.“Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” she said.