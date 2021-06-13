Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar shares he didn't beat real Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar celebrated 25 years of his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and treated his fans with some exciting revelations of the movie. He shared a meme thread that read, “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”. Akshay's character in the film defeats the renowned WWF player. Sharing the meme Akshay also disclosed a fun fact. “It was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he wrote. There was also a picture of Akshay Kumar raising his hand because he did defeat the Undertaker (not the real one of course) in the film.

Akshay wrote, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

Check out the post here:

Many popular celebrities dropped their reactions in the comments section. Karan Kundrra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan were among many who reacted on the Instagram post. “Epic,” Kundrra wrote while Varun called Akshay as the “last man standing.”

Akshay starred with Rekha and Raveena Tandon in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi which was released in 1996. It was directed by Umesh Mehra and was the fourth installment in the Khiladi series.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the horror-comedy Laxmii is packed up with many projects for the year 2021. The actor recently shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey. He will also star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor also has two new projects which he announced last year, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.