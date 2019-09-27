After Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra reacts to ongoing Saand Ki Aankh ageism debate

Image Source : TWITTER Parineeti Chopra reacts to ongoing Saand Ki Aankh ageism debate

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film Saand Ki Aankh has been ruling the headlines these days but for all the wrong reasons. It all started when Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slammed the makers of the film for roping in younger actress to play the role of older women- shooting dadis- in the film. This sparked a whole new controversy as many other actors also supported her for her thought. Rangoli also stated that Kangana had rejected the film and had suggested actress Neena Gupta to play the role. Soon after this, Neena Gupta also tweeted, "At least cast us for the roles that suit our age."

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

I liked the trailer, #SaandKiAankh and I have great respect for both the actors @bhumipednekar @taapsee chalo lets wish the film good luck also to #AnuragKashyap who I am very fond of, chalo apna time ayega 😊😊😊😊😊 — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

This gave the controversy a completely new turn. Leading lady Taapsee Pannu also cleared the air about the ageism debate and asked netizens to look at the positive side of it. Now, after Taapsee's letter, actress Parineeti Chopra has also reacted to the debate. Replying to a Twitter user who said, “By the #SaandKiAankh debate- old people shud play old people. A paraplegic should’ve done Anusha’s role in Zero. A dwarf should’ve played SRK’s role. A Sikh man should’ve done Kesari. A badminton player should do the Saina Nehwal biopic & an acid victim shud do Chhapaak. Also...”, Parineeti stated that actors should ,mould themselves into different characters.

Parineeti wrote, “Thanks Sarita. Yes absolutely - we are actors and it's our privilege and job to mould ourselves into real-life personalities! #SainaNehwalBiopic @SaritaTanwar”

Thanks Sarita. Yes absolutely - we are actors and its our priviledge and job to mold ourselves into real life personalities! #SainaNehwalBiopic @SaritaTanwar https://t.co/PWEYEZbnVn — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 26, 2019

In the same way, Taapsee had earlier pointed out examples from the film industry where actors have played roles very different from them. She said, "Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies." She pointed out Nargis Dutt’s role in Mother india and Anupam Kher playing the role of an old man in the beginning of his career.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is about two women who followed their passion of shooting late in life and became popular as ‘Shooter Dadis’. It will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

Saand Ki Aankh Official Trailer:

Also read:

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Priyanka Chopra over her tweet about Greta Thunberg

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page