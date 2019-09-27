Friday, September 27, 2019
     
After Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra reacts to ongoing Saand Ki Aankh ageism debate

Parineeti Chopra has reacted to the debate on Saand Ki Aankh by claiming that actors have to mould themselves in different roles.

New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2019 7:30 IST
Parineeti Chopra reacts to ongoing Saand Ki Aankh ageism debate

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film Saand Ki Aankh has been ruling the headlines these days but for all the wrong reasons. It all started when Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slammed the makers of the film for roping in younger actress to play the role of older women- shooting dadis- in the film. This sparked a whole new controversy as many other actors also supported her for her thought. Rangoli also stated that Kangana had rejected the film and had suggested actress Neena Gupta to play the role. Soon after this, Neena Gupta also tweeted, "At least cast us for the roles that suit our age."

This gave the controversy a completely new turn. Leading lady Taapsee Pannu also cleared the air about the ageism debate and asked netizens to look at the positive side of it. Now, after Taapsee's letter, actress Parineeti Chopra has also reacted to the debate. Replying to a Twitter user who said, “By the #SaandKiAankh debate- old people shud play old people. A paraplegic should’ve done Anusha’s role in Zero. A dwarf should’ve played SRK’s role. A Sikh man should’ve done Kesari. A badminton player should do the Saina Nehwal biopic & an acid victim shud do Chhapaak. Also...”, Parineeti stated that actors should ,mould themselves into different characters.

Parineeti wrote, “Thanks Sarita. Yes absolutely - we are actors and it's our privilege and job to mould ourselves into real-life personalities! #SainaNehwalBiopic @SaritaTanwar”

In the same way, Taapsee had earlier pointed out examples from the film industry where actors have played roles very different from them. She said, "Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies." She pointed out Nargis Dutt’s role in Mother india and Anupam Kher playing the role of an old man in the beginning of his career.

 Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is about two women who followed their passion of shooting late in life and became popular as ‘Shooter Dadis’. It will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

Saand Ki Aankh Official Trailer:

 

