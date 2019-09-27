Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Priyanka Chopra over her tweet about Greta Thunberg

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel keep becoming the talk of the town with their controversial comments about other actors and issues. Rangoli has time and again called out many celebrities and has slammed them for their statements. This time it was Priyanka Chopra’s turn to face the heat. PeeCee recently took to Twitter to support environmentalist Greta Thunberg over her speech about climate change.

PeeCee wrote, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou”

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou https://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

Soon after the tweet, Kangana’s sister Rangoli called out Priyanka for not acknowledging the work done by the people of her own country. Rangoli tweeted, “Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega”

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega🙏 https://t.co/50CJ9cDWYy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 25, 2019

This is not the first time that Rangoli has slammed the actress. Infact, these days she has been a part of another controversy as well about ageism in the upcoming Bollywood film Saand Ki Aankh. She slammed the makers of the film for roping in young actors like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to play older women. Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta also supported her thought and said in one of her tweets that makers should rope in actors like her at least for the roles of her age.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her comeback Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It will hit the screens on October 11 this year.

The Sky Is PInk | Official Trailer:

