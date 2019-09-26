Madhuri Dixit replaces Deepika Padukone as she dances with Priyanka Chopra on Pinga song, video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit replaces Deepika Padukone as she dances with Priyanka Chopra on Pinga song

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink on various platforms. The actress made an appearance on Madhuri Dixit’s dance-based reality show dance Deewane and left everyone speechless with her elegance. Popularly known as the desi girl of Bollywood, PeeCee not just interacted with the contestants but also performed with Madhuri on her popular track Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani.

When both Priyanka and Madhuri Dixit are on the same platform, who wouldn’t want to see them perform together? The two gorgeous divas set the stage on fire as they danced on the peppy track Pinga from PeeCee’s last hindi film Bajirao Mastani. Madhuri Dixit stepped into the shoes of Deepika Padukone and the two matched their steps leaving the audience mesmerized. Watch the video here-

Priyanka Chopra looked like a dream for her appearance at the dance show. She donned a beautiful floral saree by Sabyasachi and complimented her look with side parted wavy hair and dark lips. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit looked synonymous to elegant in her Manish Malhotra yellow coloured saree. She paired her look with emerald jewellery and hypnotized one and all with her gorgeous looks. Check out-

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink after a span of three years. While she will be seen as the leading lady in the film, PeeCee has also co-produced the film with Sidharth Roy Kapur. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on a real life story about a girl who was diagnosed with a Pulmonary fibrosis. The film is told from that girl’s lens played by Zaira Wasim. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is PInk | Official Trailer

