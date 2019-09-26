Priyanka Chopra on brother Siddharth Chopra's relationship with Neelam- It’s not my business

Actress Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback in the Bollywood after three years through Shonali Bose directorial film The Sky Is Pink. The actress is back in town to promote her upcoming film for which she is gracing various shows like Dance Deewane and Dance India Dance 7. Priyanka who is really close to her family was recently asked about her views on her brother Siddharth Chopra's alleged relationship with South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress chose to debar herself from giving an opinion on someone's personal life and said that it's not her business.

Priyanka's brother Siddharth was some time back in the news when his engagement and wedding with Ishita Kumar was called off. The speculations about his relationship with the actress started doing rounds when the two attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at the Ambani residence together.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka was quizzed about the same to which she replied, "I don't speak about other people's life because it's not my business. You should ask him when you meet him next."

Coming back to the film The Sky Is Pink, it is slated to release on the small screens on October 11, 2019. The official trailer has already been released by the makers of the film which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Watch it here:

