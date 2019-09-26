Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dance face-off on ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song at DID7 Grand Finale (video)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dance face-off on ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song at DID7 Grand Finale

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is in India these days to promote her comeback Hindi film The Sky Is Pink. After leaving the viewers mesmerized in her saree look, the actress donned a blazer dress to reality TV show Dance India Dance 7 Grand Finale and left many hearts racing fast. PeeCee made an appearance on diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show and the two beauties together made many hearts skip a beat.

A video of Priyanka and Kareena has gone viral on the internet in which the two divas can be seen revising steps to their 2006 most popular song Aaj Ki Raat from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don: The Chase. It is a behind the scenes video and it appears that the two beauties will be seen involved in a dance face-off when the episode airs on the small screen. Check out the video here-

Priyanka has also taken to her Instagram to share pictures and videos form her appearance on the show. The actress shared a boomerang video in which they can be seen blowing out kisses to each other. In another video, PeeCee and Kareena can be seen posing with the other judges Raftaar and Bosco Martis along with guest judge Terence Louis. Check out the pictures, videos here-

Priyanka Chopra opted to wear a Versace blazer as a dress from its Fall 2019 collection. She paired her outfit with bold lips and sleek straight hair. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a dream come true in her mauve off-shoulder outfit. The body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi outfit paired with a bun made Kareena look oh-so-gorgeous. Check out more pictures from the grand finale here-

On the related note, Priyanka’s The Sky Is Pink is said to be very special to her as she has not just acted in the film but has also co-produced it. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will hit the screens on October 11th. It also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is PInk | Official Trailer

