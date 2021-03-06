After Saif Ali Khan, Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

Image Source : TWITTER/HEMA MALINI Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The senior actress took to her social media and updated her fans about the vaccine. In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai. "I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital," she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine centre.

In one of the pictures Hema posted on Twitter, the actress can be seen sporting a black printed top paired with a matching face mask, as she receives the vaccine shot from a medical worker. On Thursday, the 72-year-old actress had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well.

On the other hand, actor Saif Ali Khan was on Friday spotted coming out of a vaccination centre in Mumbai. He was seen with a few other people in Bandra Kurla Complex. Saif got a dose of the Covid-19.

The actor was papped making an exit after taking the vaccine. He was seen in an indigo blue shirt and white pants paired with his usual red bandana.

Meanwhile, the government announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.

0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

