After Raqesh Bapat's sudden exit from Bigg Boss 15, actor's sister shares update on his health

Actor Raqesh Bapat who recently entered Bigg Boss season 15 was taken out of the house due to health reasons. As soon as he went missing from the LIVE feed, fans started panicking, worried about the actor. Several speculations and rumours revolving around the actor's health added to more chaos. Where the fans have been constantly asking about the actor's health, his sister Sheetal Bapat has come out talking about his health and thanking RaqArmy.

"Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat," Sheetal tweeted sometime back.

It was a major disappointment to 'Bigg Boss 15' fans, who have been waiting to see if he and Shamita Shetty have the same chemistry between them as was evident on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita and Raqesh were seen enjoying a romantic dance together. During their conversation, Raqesh Bapat also opened up on proposing his lady love on national television. He said, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”

For the unversed, it was in 'Bigg Boss OTT' that the chemistry between Shamita Shetty and Bapat got a lot of attention. Before the actor entered BB15 house, he was all appreciative of her.

"Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside."

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."