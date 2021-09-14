Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VINAYANAND786/FILE IMAGE After Kashmera Shah's comments on Govinda's wife, nephew Vinay Anand praises 'Sunita maami' amid family feud

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja had a major public fallout with his nephew Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Govinda, his wife and their children Tina and Yashvardhan made an appearance. Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of this special episode. While Govinda didn’t react to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, his wife Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name after he refused to perform in the show. While Kashmera hit back at Sunita and said that the couple speaks nonsense about Krushna, Govinda's other nephew Vinay Anand has good things to say about his 'maami.'

Talking about his relationship with Sunita Ahuja, Anand told ETimes, "I have very high regard for Sunita Maami. She pampered us like a mother and gave us so much love that I can't repay in my whole life. She is like a mother figure to me. She has taken care of me a lot and always supported me."

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

In the recent interview, Sunita had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue."

Krushna, meanwhile, hopes for things to sort out between the families.

