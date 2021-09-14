Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT The Incarnation Sita: Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in upcoming period drama

Kangana Ranaut is riding on the success of her latest release 'Thalaivii.' The film is a biopic on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa. Now, the actress has announced yet another grand entertainer. She has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Sita in an upcoming film based on the mythological character from the epic Ramayana, titled ‘The Incarnation – SITA’. The film’s story has been written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Confirming the same, director Alaukik Desai said in a statement said, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Producer Saloni Sharma shared, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect." Interestingly, the writer of this film KV Vijayendra Prasad, had previously nominated Kangana Ranaut to essay the role of ‘Sita’.

Kangana also unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming period film. "Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram. Jai SiyaRam (sic)," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films such as "Dhaakad", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. The actress will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Talking about her latest release, Thalaivii, Kangana plays the leading lady Jayalalithaa, actor Arvind Swami is seen as M.G. Ramachandran. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, it is directed by A.L. Vijay and is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.