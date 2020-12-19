Aditya Narayan dedicates mushy post to wife Shweta Agarwal from Srinagar honeymoon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal.

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan has been treating fans with eye-popping photos from his honeymoon in Kashmir. The actor is enjoying the snow cladded mountains and picturesque views with wife Shweta Agarwal. On Saturday, he shared a beautiful selfie with his lovely wife as they enjoy a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Aditya Narayan also dedicated a shyari to his beautiful wife Shweta and wrote, "सूर्यास्त, सुकून, श्वेता और शिकारा.... है ना खूबसूरत नज़ारा? (Sunset, peace, Shweta and Shikara... isn't it a beautiful view)"

Earlier, Aditya shared another gorgeous picture of the newlyweds as they landed in Kashmir and began their honeymoon. He wrote, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time"

The couple got married on December 1 in Mumbai. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit".

Aditya has also bought a new house, just four blocks away from his parents' house. In a recent interview with Spotboye, when he was asked if the new home he purchased costs Rs 4 cr, the singer said that people have underestimated him. He said, "Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di. It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crores. I’ve been working since I was a child. Television pays a lot."

After a grand wedding ceremony, Aditya and Shweta hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and colleagues. Superstar Govinda, Haarsh Limbaachiyaa, Bharti Singh and others attended the bash. The duo looked gorgeous at the reception. While Aditya sported a black suit, Shweta looked heavenly in a red gown.