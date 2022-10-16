Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Adipurush teaser: Vishnu Manchu trolled Prabhas starrer, called it 'cartoonish'? Here's the truth

A meme had been circulating on social media that quoted Vishnu Manchu saying that Adipurush VFX was 'cartoonish'. However, Vishnu has clarified this and termed it fake.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 13:16 IST
Adipurush poster
Image Source : TWITTER/OM RAUT Adipurush poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram

Popular Telugu star Vishnu Manchu has trashed rumours that claimed he had come down heavily on the teaser of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'.

Posting the picture of a rumour being spread, Vishnu Manchu on his timeline called it 'fake news'. The actor, according to rumours being spread, had allegedly said that he felt cheated by the makers of 'Adipurush' and actor Prabhas.

"You got to prepare the audience. The visuals of Adipurush teaser look cartoonish. If you don't prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get, " memes put out by rumour mongers quoted the actor as having said.

Trashing all these rumours, actor Vishnu Manchu quoted a rumour meme and said, "Fake News! As expected, some item raja trying to spread negative news just before 'Ginna' release! I want nothing but the best for my darling brother Prabhas."

 

'Ginna', which is gearing up for release shortly, has been directed by Surya and features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.

